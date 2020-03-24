United Way of Abilene providing crisis assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The United Way of Abilene will be providing crisis assistance of different kinds to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Virtual Town Hall held Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Cathy Ashby, United Way of Abilene CEO, went overall several ways the organization will be providing assistance to the community.

Day camps will be available for kids of parents that are essential workers, applications are now being accepted. Day camps are expected to begin Monday, March 30.

The United Way of Abilene has also made a significant donation to the Christian Service Center. “If you are employed and you are displaced, you have lost some of your hours or you even lost your job you can apply for housing and rental assistance through the Christian Service Center at their website beginning on Thursday,” said Dr. Ashby.

Dr. Cathy Ashby reminded the public about the 2-1-1 call center.

It is being staffed by city employees, with extended hours in addition to the normal staff, the city Abilene and volunteers are picking up the phones. A great resource to find out which food pantry is open, which internet service you can use, more information about day camps, and more.

For more information go to United Way’s Website: https://www.unitedwayabilene.org/ or click HERE.