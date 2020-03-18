United Way of Abilene to provide childcare for ‘essential personnel,’ application process begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The United Way of Abilene is working to provide necessary services for families in the Key City during COVID-19 concerns.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, United Way of Abilene CEO Dr. Cathy Ashby said they will work with Food Bank of West Texas “to ensure that their shelves remain stocked and ready to fulfill the needs of our local food pantries who can best serve our families.”

Dr. Ashby went on to say that they have been working with the Alliance for Women and Children, the Boys and Girls Club, and YMCA to help provide childcare for kids ages 5-13 for “essential personnel.”

“The beginning list of essential personnel would include healthcare facilities and related industries, community partners who provide essential needs, retailers who are responsible for providing essential needs, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, essential county employees such as law enforcement and corrections, and others,” Ashby said.

An application will be released Monday, March 23 on the websites of the Alliance for Women and Children, the Boys and Girls Club, and YMCA for these families to apply for childcare.

Childcare services are scheduled to begin Monday, March 30 at Bonham and Martinez elementary schools, with other sites to be added as qualified staffing is prepared, Ashby said.

Dr. Ashby noted that this will not be traditional childcare, as kids will be in small groups as to follow CDC guidelines.

Finally, Ashby encouraged anyone who needs help to contact 211 for help finding food resources and other supplies.