United Way serving community through Abilene United Fund during coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The United Way of Abilene is helping Key City residents through the Abilene United Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way says many services have been implemented to help Abilene families meet basic needs in just 4 weeks since the fund was created.

In partnering with the Alliance for Women and Children, Boys and Girls Club and the Abilene Independent School District (AISD), money donated to the Abilene United Fund has allowed the establishment of the Abilene United Day Camp, providing free childcare for essential workers in the Key City. As a result, 300 children ages 5-12 have a place to go while their parents continue to work during the pandemic.

The Food Bank of West Central Texas received a $50,000 grant from the fund to keep local food pantries stocked, helping to serve those with grocery needs.

The Abilene United Fund also gave $30,000 to the Christian Service Center to help with housing and rental assistance.

United Way says the Junior League of Abilene donated $1,000 to stock the pantry at Adult Protective Services to make sure they have the care they need.

If you would like to donate to the Abilene United Fund, you can do so by texting “Abilene United” to 41444 or by visiting UnitedWayAbilene.org.