United Way sets up Abilene United Fund for disaster relief: Here’s how you can help

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The United Way of Abilene says they are working quickly to help mobilize financial support for those impacted by the winter storm.

The organization is encouraging residents to help ensure everyone has food, shelter, and utility assistance through a texting line and website.

The United Way issued the following statement:

Minding the Gap for our neighbors! Whether it’s a pandemic, an historic winter storm, or other community disasters, we are #AbileneUnited! Our families have experienced extreme hardship due to the unprecedented frigid weather conditions. UNITED, we are working to ensure everyone has food, shelter, and utility assistance. Will you come together, again, and help our Big Country neighbors? You can text AbileneUnited to 41444 or go online to https://igfn.us/l/1fpyl6 to help!

Text AbileneUnited to 41444 or click this link to help.