United Way Winter Lightfest a ‘Technological Triumph’ coming to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Abilene as several crews have been decking the halls of Centennial Park.

The Park located on South 27th near Oldham Lane will count with a light display, local choirs, and music groups to make your experience even more memorable.

The Lightfest will be starting on Thanksgiving Day and will stay lit through December 29th, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The tickets prices are 10 dollars for adults, 5 for children, and children under 2 can get in for free with a ticketed adult.

Other than transforming the park into ‘Winter Wonderland’, the light display will have another purpose.

50% of the proceedings will go to the United Way of Abilene, a non-profit organization that invests in programs and partnerships that tackle big issues in our community.

Don’t forget to bring your camera!

Latest Posts: