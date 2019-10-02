United Way’s Winter Lightfest coming soon to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It might not feel like Christmas yet, but the United Way of Abilene is getting ready for the holiday season.

United Way and Lone Star Electric announced their upcoming Winter Lightfest, a 20-day Christmas light display debuting in November at Centennial Park.

There will be hundreds of thousands of lights, live entertainment, and lots of Christmas spirit. President of Lone Star Electric Matt Robinson says the fundraiser has been several years in the making and will be unlike anything the Key City has seen before.

“To have this for Abilene, I think it’s something we need in our world. It’s just a great time, I think, to get together and celebrate and enjoy the Christmas season,” Robinson says.

Winter Lightfest opens Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.