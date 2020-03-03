University of Houston waives tuition for families earning $65k or less

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) — In a bid to keep college accessible, the University of Houston (UH) will waive tuition and mandatory fees for students with family incomes of $65,000 or less.

Tuition at UH costs anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 per term, depending on the area of study.

That number goes up with mandatory fees, which vary.

The program does not cover books or room and board.

The news comes weeks after the University of Southern California made a similar move.

