NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wet road conditions paired with high speed led to a fatal crash on Thursday morning in Nolan County.

Texas DPS said Jason Jesus Soto of Hereford, Texas was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck while traveling west on US Hwy 84 near milepost 438 when he lost control of the vehicle.

An unsafe speed along with the weather and wet road conditions led the 29-year-old to drive off the roadway and into the center median in a side skid overturning the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m.

According to DPS the posted speed limit in the area is 75 mph, and the driver was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.