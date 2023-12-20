ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Like most of us across the Big Country, Santa will be checking off a ton of boxes this week as he prepares to take flight across the world Sunday.

Father Christmas is making sure he has all the right gifts for the good boys and girls of the world, then he has to feed the reindeer and prepare them for flight, and of course check the forecast to ensure he has a safe flight.

Unfortunately, Santa may have to wear a rain jacket or maybe a waterproof suit this Christmas as the overall weather pattern looks unsettled during the week ahead of Christmas.

The clouds have overtaken the skies over the past couple days, and we will see warm, cloudy, and muggy conditions continue through the weekend.

The cloud coverage and moisture are not the only things that have increased this week. Winds have been gusting up to 25-30 miles per hour around the Big Country over the past few days.

Thanks to an abundance of moisture and cloud coverage, temperatures will not drop much overnight. Expect overnight lows to remain in the low 50s through Saturday night.

Rain chances are also on the rise as our area has low to medium chances (40-60%) for showers Thursday through Saturday, as upper-level disturbances move over the area, and interact with the increased moisture.

Here’s a look at the latest Precipitation Outlook for this weekend through Christmas Day:

It seems like Santa will have his hands full delivering gifts this year as majority of the country is trending wetter than normal over the next 10 days.

All hope is not lost, though. The forecast details with the placement and timing of rain, along with rainfall amounts, remain uncertain at this point.

This is a result of what will be a complex, evolving upper-level pattern over the western half of the continental US, with many moving parts – shown below:

This is the surface fronts and sea-level pressures forecast for this Sunday, Christmas Eve. As you can see this is indeed a complex system moving over the heart of the US with several fronts.

There seems to be plenty of rainfall potential ahead of this system, and snowfall potential behind. The core is located at the circled low pressure in western Nebraska north of the Panhandle.

Here in the Lonestar State, it seems like we will have a Pacific cold front pushing through the area Sunday, clearing out all of the clouds and showers in West Texas.

If this forecast holds true, then we should see showers end early here in the Big Country on Sunday. Depending on the path Santa takes, he may have an easy flight here.

There will be a second reinforcing cold front following behind the initial cold front located in New Mexico in the graphic above.

That front will move through on Christmas Day, dropping temperatures potentially 30° between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

With this being a very complex system on the way, there is a good chance we should expect some changes between now and Christmas Eve.

BCH meteorologists will be following this system closely and keep you posted with any and all changes regarding Christmas travel and conditions for Christmas Day.

For now, keep your rain gear close and give yourself extra time as you begin your holiday travel.