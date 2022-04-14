ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting for both General and Schoolboard Elections are coming up soon. Here’s a list of when and where to vote:

April 25 – April 29

Monday – Friday

Taylor County Plaza

400 Oak Street, Suite 101, Abilene

8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Mall of Abilene

4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

Abilene City Hall

555 Walnut Street, Abilene

8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Tye City Hall

205 North Street, Tye

8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Merkel City Hall

100 Kent Street, Merkel

7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Merkel ISD Administration Bldg.

1512 South 5th Street, Merkel

8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Jim Ned CISD Administration Bldg.

441 Graham Street, Tuscola

8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Town Hall

709 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap

8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.

May 2 – May 3

Monday – Tuesday

Taylor County Plaza

400 Oak Street, Suite 101

7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Mall of Abilene

4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene

10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

Abilene City Hall

555 Walnut Street, Abilene

8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Tye City Hall

205 North Street, Tye

8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Merkel City Hall

100 Kent Street, Merkel

7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

Merkel ISD Administration Bldg.

1512 South 5th Street, Merkel

8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Jim Ned CISD Administration Bldg.

441 Graham Street, Tuscola

8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Buffalo Gap Town Hall

709 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap

8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26 is the last day to receive an application for a ballot by mail.