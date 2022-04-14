ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting for both General and Schoolboard Elections are coming up soon. Here’s a list of when and where to vote:
April 25 – April 29
Monday – Friday
Taylor County Plaza
400 Oak Street, Suite 101, Abilene
8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Mall of Abilene
4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Abilene City Hall
555 Walnut Street, Abilene
8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Tye City Hall
205 North Street, Tye
8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Merkel City Hall
100 Kent Street, Merkel
7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
Merkel ISD Administration Bldg.
1512 South 5th Street, Merkel
8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Jim Ned CISD Administration Bldg.
441 Graham Street, Tuscola
8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Town Hall
709 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap
8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.
May 2 – May 3
Monday – Tuesday
Taylor County Plaza
400 Oak Street, Suite 101
7:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.
Mall of Abilene
4310 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene
10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Abilene City Hall
555 Walnut Street, Abilene
8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Tye City Hall
205 North Street, Tye
8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Merkel City Hall
100 Kent Street, Merkel
7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
Merkel ISD Administration Bldg.
1512 South 5th Street, Merkel
8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Jim Ned CISD Administration Bldg.
441 Graham Street, Tuscola
8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Town Hall
709 Litel Street, Buffalo Gap
8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Click here for more information, including information on candidates.
Tuesday, April 26 is the last day to receive an application for a ballot by mail.