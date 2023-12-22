CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A four-vehicle wreck two miles south of Cross Plains has injured nine and killed one.

At 3:34 p.m. on December 21, emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle accident two miles south of Cross Plains on State Highway 206 (SH 206).

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford pickup towing a trailer was traveling south on SH 206. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on SH 206 with a Honda Accord and Honda Civic following.

Due to traveling at an unsafe speed for the rainy conditions, the driver of the Ford lost control and the trailer began to sway violently. The Ford entered the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Chevrolet.

The trailer then continued in the northbound lane, causing the Honda Accord to strike the trailer. The driver of the Honda Civic saw the collision and attempted to take evasive action, but lost control and struck a fence post.

The driver of the Ford is in stable condition with non-incapitating injuries. The four passengers, including three juveniles, were transported to Hendrick North. All are in stable condition with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to Hendrick North with incapacitating injuries in critical condition. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene by the Justice of the Peace. The passenger has been identified as 28-year-old Tristan Andrew Reidhaar of Viola, Texas.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Accord were transported to Hendrick North and are in stable condition with non-incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic was treated and released on the scene of the collision.

The Texas Highway Patrol investigated the collision with the help of Trooper Jacob C. Morrow, additional troopers, and a sergeant from Baird and Abilene.

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob C. Morrow investigated the collision with the help of Corporal Lance Parker, Trooper Matthew Howe, Trooper Cody Pope, Trooper Dustin Neitch, and Sergeant Daniel White.