Update: 1 Snyder murder suspect arrested, 1 remains at large

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) says one murder suspect has been arrested and another remains on the loose in connection to a homicide that occurred last week.

In a social media post made Tuesday afternoon, SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson was captured thanks to the community and surrounding areas sharing the news that he was wanted for murder.

SPD is still searching for 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham, who is also wanted for murder in connection to the death of 38-year-old Norris Lee Williams, who was found dead at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Coleman just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on Parham’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact SPD at (325) 573-0261.

Police also say anyone harboring or aiding her from being arrested will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories