Update: 1 Snyder murder suspect arrested, 1 remains at large

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) says one murder suspect has been arrested and another remains on the loose in connection to a homicide that occurred last week.

In a social media post made Tuesday afternoon, SPD says 40-year-old Donald Earl Emerson was captured thanks to the community and surrounding areas sharing the news that he was wanted for murder.

SPD is still searching for 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham, who is also wanted for murder in connection to the death of 38-year-old Norris Lee Williams, who was found dead at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Coleman just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on Parham’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact SPD at (325) 573-0261.

Police also say anyone harboring or aiding her from being arrested will face criminal charges.