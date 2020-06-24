Update: 11-year-old girl killed in Clyde house fire identified

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Officials have released the identity of the 11-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire in Clyde on Tuesday.

Clyde Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richy Barr says Isabella Baird, 11, died in the fire Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is now with the State Fire Marshals, and should take a month or so to complete, Barr says.