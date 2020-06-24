CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Officials have released the identity of the 11-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire in Clyde on Tuesday.
Clyde Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richy Barr says Isabella Baird, 11, died in the fire Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation is now with the State Fire Marshals, and should take a month or so to complete, Barr says.
- Florida soldier returns home, surprises kids with must-see photobomb
- Austin’s top doctor says he’ll recommend city shut down soon if changes aren’t made now
- Amazon says a new ‘Counterfeit Crimes Unit’ will work with law enforcement to take on fraudsters
- Become a pen pal to residents at Texas state hospitals, state-assisted living centers
- Update: 11-year-old girl killed in Clyde house fire identified