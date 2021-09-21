Update: 18-year-old college student killed in southwest Abilene crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An 18-year-old college student died Tuesday after a crash in southwest Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 18-year-old Chandler Sikes, of Powderly, Texas, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash at Southwest Drive and Brookhollow shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Police say Sikes was the passenger in a gold Honda Civic that was traveling west on the inside lane of Southwest Drive. The car ran into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was also heading west, causing both vehicles to swerve into oncoming traffic.

Once in the other lane, a Chevy Silverado heading east hit the Civic head on before being rear-ended by a Ford F-150, also traveling east.

Neither the driver nor Sikes were wearing seat belts.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.