STERLING CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A recently released report for last November’s fatal helicopter crash near Sterling City suggests the aircraft intended to approach a power line pole to perform maintenance, but hit the 133-foot tall pole instead, cutting out surveillance footage.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported a commercial pilot and aerial lineman used a Brim Aviation MD600N helicopter at around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2023 to work on a steel power pole.

“As the helicopter passed just to the south of the pole, the helicopter turned 180° to the south and then approached the pole from the southwest. As the helicopter got closer to the pole, it then approached the pole from the south. The ADS-B data terminated at the pole,” the NTSB wrote in its aviation investigation report.

The aircraft was found at around 2:30 p.m., lying on its left side about 103 feet from the pole in a privately owned field. Its main body had “extensive crushing damage,” and the “no tail rotor” (NOTAR) system was found about 30 feet from the body.

The two people on board, a pilot employed by Oregon-based operator Brim Aviation and a lineman employed by Georgetown, Texas’ Source Utility Services, were secure in the cockpit and cabin, respectively, with a restraint system and harness. They were reportedly killed on impact from the crash. The identities of the pilot and lineman were not released in this report.

Pieces from the downed helicopter were sent to NTSB’s laboratories to investigate further safety regulations.