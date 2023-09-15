ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects have been sentenced to a combined 54 years in prison, and two are awaiting trial in connection to a homicide at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill.

George Frosch was the latest suspect to receive a prison sentence in connection to the death of Priscilla Limon. He pleaded guilty to Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to her abduction in May 2021 and received a 22-year prison sentence in Taylor County Friday.

One of his co-defendants, Blake Britner, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Kidnapping and received a 35-year prison sentence in March.

The two remaining suspects – Ashley Alainz and Roger ‘Scotty’ Wilson – have yet to see their day in court for Aggravated Kidnapping charges as well.

All suspects are charged in connection to Limon’s death.

Investigators believe she was abducted from a street in Taylor County at the beginning of May 2021, then was held at a home, tied up, and “terrorized and beaten”, with the four suspects participating in the crime.

Limon eventually died from trauma consistent with suffocation and her body was found in the Clear Fork of the Brazos River several days after she went missing.

In an exclusive interview with KTAB and KRBC news, Frosch spoke out from jail, claiming he is innocent and describing what he knows about what happened.

So far, none of the suspects have been directly charged for Limon’s death but investigators say additional charges are pending.

This article will be updated when the latest information is released. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on this case.