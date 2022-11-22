Marco Ramos has been arrested for a 2005 murder in Abilene.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene man who was arrested in October for the 2005 murder of Bobby Beck had his bond drastically reduced Tuesday.

Marco Ramos was arrested Wednesday, October 26 for Beck’s stabbing death on Saturday, April 9, 2005. Beck was 21 years old.

While DNA evidence was collected at the crime scene 17 years earlier, that case went cold because there wasn’t a match in the system. That is, until this May. A warrant for Ramos’ arrest was later issued.

Ramos was housed in the Taylor County Jail on a $1 million bond. That bond was reduced to $200,000 Tuesday, as according to the Taylor County 350th District Courthouse. Ramos remains in the Taylor County Jail.