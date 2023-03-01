ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The driver of a stolen vehicle that was apprehended after a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon is now facing felony charges.

On March 1 at 4:09 p.m., an Abilene police officer spotted a stolen 2012 Dodge Ram Pickup in the 100 block of East Overland Trail. Officers made an attempt to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled north on West Lake Road.

After a low-speed chase, suspect 37-year-old David Cogburn of Abilene stopped in the 7400 block of West Lake Road. Throughout the chase, Cogburn threw items out of the vehicle. These items were field-tested positive for illegal narcotics, according to a press release from the Abilene Police Department.

Cogburn was arrested and transported to the Taylor County Jail. He is facing felony charges of evading, possession of illegal narcotics and tampering with evidence.