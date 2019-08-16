Update: Abilene man’s toilet art display can stay

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who was initially asked by the city to remove an art display featuring four toilets in his front yard will be allowed to keep them where they are.
Ray Wriglesworth tells BigCountryHomepage.com that he “won” and that the toilets can stay.
Wriglesworth received a notice from the City of Abilene in July that the display violated Chapter 19 of the city’s Code of Ordinance, which bears the category name of “Nuisances and Illegal Dumping.”
“I am happy to say I won and the toilets stay,” Wriglesworth said in an email. “I just cannot believe it went in my favor.”
