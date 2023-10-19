ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene musician accused of producing child pornography using cameras hidden across his home is now facing new charges related to the pornography and the alleged drugging of an individual against their knowledge.

A superseding indictment filed in federal court against Jason Kyle Kerby October 11 show he’s now facing the following charges: Distribution of Child Pornography, Receipt of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor, Transportation of Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography (2 counts), and Distribution of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Commit a Crime of Violence.

Court documents reveal Kerby is accused of distributing and receiving child pornography that via, “means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce”.

He’s also accused of possessing an external hard drive containing at least one image of child pornography involving a child under the age of 12. Kerby was ordered to forfeit any and all property involved in the production and distribution of child pornography, including but not limited to this hard drive. Other items were seized from a search of his residence as well.

Next, the documents detail the production allegations, stating Kerby coerced two minors under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He then allegedly transported and distributed visual depictions of this conduct online.

Kerby’s final indictment involving a controlled substance states he gave a mixture containing a detectable amount of Ambien to an individual without their knowledge.

All allegations outlined in the indictment occurred from an unknown date through about August 28, which was the date of his original arrest following a search warrant execution at his home.

During that investigation, documents state Kerby admitted to filming a minor child using cameras hidden in vents, USB ports, and electrical outlets in his home.

He was also initially accused of sending a folder full of video and images of young females who were in the bathroom and being touched inappropriately while sleeping to a suspect in Wisconsin, which is what prompted authorities to start investigating Kerby.

Jason Kerby is a local musician who has competed and even placed in multiple Abilene Idol competitions. His social media page, Jason Kerby Music, states he has also competed in and won multiple national competitions as well.