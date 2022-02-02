ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting and killing of a 35-year-old man and wounding of two others.

APD says 22-year-old Arthur Jesse Gallegoz of Abilene was arrested in a home in the 2700 block of South 3rd Street Wednesday evening by members of the Surveillance, Apprehension and Tactics Team (SATT) and SWAT team.

Gallegoz was taken to the Taylor County Jail where he is being charged with murder and held on a $250,000 bond, according to APD.

Police were called to an apartment complex late Tuesday night where they found three shooting victims, including 35-year-old Paul John Delacruz, of Abilene, who died from his injuries.

The two other victims, a 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to APD.

There is currently no word on the condition of the other two shooting victims.