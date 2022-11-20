ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have issued a murder warrant for the arrest of an 18-year-old man connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Abilene Police

Department responded to a call in the 1200 block of Yeomans Road. Officers located a deceased male, who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound. The victim has been positively identified as 24-year-old Chungu Mishele of Abilene. Next of kin notification has been made.

According to police, Investigators and Agents with the Abilene Police Department spent the next 24 hours following leads in this case to issue a murder warrant for 18-year-old Brandon Neely.

Information obtained by APD suggests that Neely has fled the Abilene area and is not an imminent threat to the public. The Abilene Police Department will continue to follow leads on Neely’s location and will provide updates as needed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neely or this investigation is urged to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at (325) 673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477 (676-TIPS).