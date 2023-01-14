ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On January 13, the Abilene Police Department (APD) released a statement regarding a suspicious person driving a gray SUV near schools in Abilene. This person was located and arrested on January 14.

41-year-old Cristinel Caldararu was found around 5:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Maple street at a traffic stop. He was arrested and posted bond for No Driver’s License, Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Obscured plates.

There are no other charges at this time and APD would like to thank the community for their efforts in providing information and employees involved with the contact and arrest of Caldararu.

His mugshot is currently unavailable and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.