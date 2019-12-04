Update: APD IDs 8 men, still needs help with 7 as part of cyber crimes investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) says they still need help identifying seven men as part of a cyber crimes investigation.

According to a social media post from APD, eight of the male individuals they asked for help with have been identified, but they are still seeking help identifying the other seven.

APD initially asked for help identifying 15 men Tuesday afternoon as part of the investigation, but did not provide further details.