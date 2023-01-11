ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening in connection to the city’s third homicide of the year.

Early Wednesday morning, APD responded to a call about a fight at Abilene’s Salvation Army. There, 58-year-old Joseph Johnson was discovered injured and unconscious in the parking area. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 4:00 in the morning.

APD announced Wednesday evening that Quayshaun Lampkin, 31, is now in the Taylor County Jail, charged with First Degree Felony Murder. His bond is set at $150,000.

Lampkin was last arrested in 2017 for assault, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.