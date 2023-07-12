A 15-year-old was hospitalized following a rollover wreck on I-20 in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family of seven were involved in an Abilene crash on I-20 Wednesday morning, which resulted in severe injuries to a 15-year-old.

As previously reported, tire issues were blamed for the wreck of a van near Hayter Road just after 8:00 Wednesday morning.

During the wreck, a 15-year-old girl was ejected. In new information from Abilene police, KTAB/KRBC was told she was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area because of her injuries.

Police said a family of seven – four adults and three kids – were traveling back to their home in the Baird area from a trip to Odessa-Midland.

The teenager’s condition is unknown at this time. BigCountryHomepage.com will provide updates as they become available.