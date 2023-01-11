THROCKMORTON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest Service have released an update on the 150 acre wide grass fire.

On January 11, 150 acres of grass and brush caught on fire at the R.A. Brown Ranch. Throckmorton County Office of Emergency Management made a Facebook post that said Forest Service workers and the fire department cut a track around the fire to try to contain the fire.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service had complete guard around the fire and firefighters left the scene. Forest Service will be there for a short time and ranch workers will stay overnight to watch the fire to ensure nothing new breaks out.

As of 10:40 p.m. on January 11, the fire has been 75% contained. Go to Texas A&M Forest Services website to find more updates on the fire. BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.