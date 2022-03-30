ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KTBC) — Installing tornado sirens in Abilene is still an idea only in the works, according to Abilene’s emergency manager, but he’d still like to make the project a reality sooner opposed to later.

Wednesday after another bout of severe weather in the Big Country, Emergency Operations Manager Vincent Cantu says the city is still in the extremely preliminary phases of acquiring a new emergency alert system which would include tornado sirens.

Cantu and others involved are planning to meet later this week to work out more details of what the project would entail.

Cantu says if the project were to get the official green light from the city, sirens, a lightning detecting system and more could be complete in about one calendar year.

“Talking to other emergency managers it took them about 12-18 months to get their systems put in,” said Cantu.

As the discussion phase continues, no estimated cost or official timeline can yet be determined for the new emergency alert system.