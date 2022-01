NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Repairs to a portion of Interstate 20, going through Sweetwater, have been finished and the stretch of road is once again available to drivers.

A portion of the interstate, at mile marker 243, was closed in both directions for the foreseeable future due to a wreck on Friday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the repairs were completed Saturday evening.