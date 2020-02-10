UPDATE: Clyde police officer under investigation resigns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde Police Officer has resigned after being put under investigation for allegations involving his ‘military service’.

According to the Clyde PD Leroy Foley resigned his position voluntarily.

“The Clyde Police Department will continue our internal review of this matter in order to reach a conclusion and determine if any additional actions are warranted,” said Chief Robert Dalton. “We have consulted with the Callahan County District Attorney’s office to update them on this incident, and may call on additional assistance from outside agencies as needed.”

Foley is also running for Callahan County Sheriff against the current sheriff’s deputy Ricky Jowers.

An earlier version of this article stated the following:

Leroy Foley was placed on administrative leave Friday due to the allegations, which say Foley may be stealing valor by fraudulently claiming he received Purple Heart and Silver Star medals during his time in the military.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is available.