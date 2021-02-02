UPDATE: Community meets Abilene nonprofit’s need for more storage space

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Joseph Thomas Foundation, which supplies essentials to families with medically-fragile children and adults, has plans for further expansion after community support secured more storage space for its medical-supply closets.

Roughly two weeks ago Bigcountryhomepage.com wrote a story featuring the foundation’s supply closet and interviewed Meagan Kirk who oversees operations in Abilene. At the time, Kirk asked for the public’s help in finding more storage space for its Abilene medical supply closet which was operating out of a small storage unit.

The public answered the call and has since provided the foundation with an office space with enough room for a small inventory of medical essentials provided by Tentacle Targeting and another large storage unit supplied by Triple A Storage.

Kirk says she’s extremely grateful for the community’s kindness and that now the foundation can even extend its reach in the 60 counties it serves throughout West-Central Texas.

“So now we have a closet on the north side and the south side. They [Triple A Storage] also donated a space in Lubbock so we will be expanding,” said Kirk.

A viewer of the original story with the foundation was Michael Bob Starr with Global Samaritan Resources in Abilene. He says it was a no-brainer to offer the foundation part of its vast warehouse on South 1st Street to host its larger mobility equipment as it already has experience in holding and distributing such supplies.

“When I saw a story on a nonprofit needing storage space for medical supplies, well that’s exactly what we do. We have a whole warehouse full of medical supplies. We’re happy to be a part of this,” said Starr.

As the foundation settles into its new homes, Kirk says the memory of the Big Country’s generosity will grace every donation that comes in and eventually goes out to a family that needs it.

“We really weren’t sure where to go and they came to us,” said Kirk.

To reach the Joseph Thomas Foundation, visit its Facebook page or call Meagan Kirk at 325-201-1441