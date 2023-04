Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fugitive from Cross Plains has been arrested. On Friday, April 14, a suspect fled from police after the burglary of a building.

The suspect has been identified as Justin Parker and was arrested around 1:00 p.m. April 15 in Brownwood. He was caught with a stolen vehicle according to police.

At this time, he is charged with a felony and a misdemeanor with the potential for more charges.