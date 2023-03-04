TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An update has been released from the Tye Police Department regarding a rollover wreck near the Flying J Travel Center Friday night. Around 10:15 p.m. on March 3, Tye Police Department responded to a major crash on the north access road near North FM 707.

Upon arrival, crews found a black pickup overturned. The truck flipped serval times after colliding with a guardrail at a high speed, according to the press release. Crews found one adult man and two juvenile passengers entrapped in the vehicle.

Crews freed the occupants and transported them to a hospital for severe injuries. The crash is still under investigation, but there are charges pending against the driver for a Felony DWI with a child passenger and two counts of Felony Intoxication Assault with serious bodily injury resulting from injuries sustained by the juvenile passengers.

The driver was not arrested on scene due to the extent of his injuries and his name has not been released at this time.

A first responder told KTAB/KRBC at the scene that a dog was in the vehicle during the incident and went missing. The press release did not provide information about the dog, but in a follow-up email, Chief of Police Christopher Selander added that the dog was found and taken to an emergency vet.

