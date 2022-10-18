CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus.

In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections transport bus and a driver in a 2017 Ford were traveling on State Highway 36 around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, when the driver of the Ford attempted to pas the bus. The vehicle was not clear to pass and tried cutting in while passing, hitting the bus.

Both the bus and car left the east side of the roadway. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Bus passengers were transferred to another bus and safely taken to their destination, where they are being evaluated for possible injuries.

The bus was carrying 10 inmates, two guards and a driver. The driver of the Ford was the sole passenger. They will be charged with a traffic violation of cut in after passing.