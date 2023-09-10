ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Skee Burkes a bronc rider and contestant at the Saturday night performance of the West Texas Fair Rodeo was killed while riding in competition.

According to rodeo officials in the arena, the 26-year-old bronc rider died due to the injuries sustained when he was bucked off the bronc during the Ranch Bronc riding event.

On Sunday morning the Taylor County Expo Center released the following statement.

“The Expo Center Board of Directors and staff regretfully inform our community of a

death during the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo performance on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Our thoughts and prayers are with Burkes’ family, the spectators, and the rodeo officials in the arena.”

Burkes entered the rodeo through the United Professional Rodeo Association. Unlike the West Texas Fair and Rodeo-affiliated Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the UPRA combines several long-standing successful regional associations across the southern United States.