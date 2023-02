ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The garage fire south of Abilene was caused by an overloaded extension cord according to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department.

On February 4, AFD responded to garage fire in the 3300 block of Gays Way. Crews saw smoke and made an attack to quickly put out the fire. they were able to keep the fire contained to the garage.

The residents were home at the time of the fire but were able to self-evacuate. The damages are estimated to be $10,000.