UPDATE: Haskell Co. detention officials report 20 new COVID-19 cases just one day after 3 detainees test positive

HASKELL COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL): UPDATE MAY 3, 2020 6:15 p.m. — Only one day after three detainees tested positive for COVID-19 in Haskell County Rolling Plains Detention Center, officials are now reporting that number has risen to 23.

According to Haskell County Judge Kenny Thompson, new detainees are held in separate dorms for two weeks, and on Wednesday, April 29, three inmates showed mild symptoms of COVID-19 and were immediately placed in medical isolation.

Once those three individuals tested positive, officials then tested the rest of the detainees which resulted in 20 additional cases.

The first three detainees to show symptoms were tested at the facility on Thursday, April 30, and officials received the positive results on Saturday, May 2.

Officials from the Rolling Plains Detention Center have confirmed with the Haskell County Judge three detainees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Judge Kenny Thompson, the detainees arrived at the facility on April 19 and April 21.

In the statement released by Thompson, the facility has implemented measures to prevent the spread of the virus and no other detainees or employees are experiencing symptoms at this time.