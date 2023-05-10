ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department has arrested the suspect of the shooting in the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue.

20-year-old Marvin Kyree Jones Jr. was arrested at 8:20 p.m. near the Mall of Abilene, hours after the incident. Officers reported to Capitol Avenue for a report of an injured victim and found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound just after 2:00 p.m. May 10.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

The victim was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The next of kin have been notified and the victim was identified as 41-year-old Eric Tonche.

Jones will be held at the Taylor County Jail with First Degree Felony Murder. BigCountryHomepage.com will update if additional information is released.