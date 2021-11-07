UPDATE: House fire in Sears Park area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house fire Sunday left an Abilene family with extensive property damage; the Abilene Fire Department responds.

According to AFD, the first set of crews arrived to the home, in the 1900 block of Merchant Street, just after 1:00 p.m., to find heavy smoke and flames emerging from the attic space.

“A fast attack was made and the fire was extinguished causing extensive damage to the roof and attic space,” said AFD.

The residents were home, but were able to evacuate without injury.

As the fire is investigated, AFD values the damage at $25,000.

AFD says Red Cross extended assistance, but the family declined.