Human remains found in Eastland County have been identified.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Human remains found in Eastland County have been identified as a missing woman.

The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office confirms the skeletal remains of Krista Brown were found on a property off Loop 254 west of Ranger July 14, 2022.

DNA analysis of the remains returned positive for Brown at the end of February 2023.

A missing persons poster shows Brown was last heard from on Mother’s Day weekend in 2022.

Detectives are now working to determine what happened to Brown, and the investigation remains open.

No further information has been released.