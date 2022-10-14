ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash that occurred near Affordacare Urgent Care Clinic on Friday morning in South Abilene resulted in one being sent to the hospital.

According to APD the call of a crash in the 4000 block of Ridgemont Drive came in at 11:43 am.

A green Kia Soul, occupied by a female driver and a child passenger was leaving the parking lot of Lowes when it was struck by a white Buick Lesabre that was traveling north on Ridgemont Drive, causing the Kia to overturn on its side.

The driver of the Kia was transported with non-life-threatening injuries while the 1-year-old infant passenger was checked out at the scene. The driver of the Buick complained of minor injuries. An APD officer on the scene added that speed was not a factor in the crash.

According to a witness on the scene, several bystanders were able to assist the grandmother of the infant passenger including an off-duty nurse who was driving near the scene moments following the crash.

No citations have been issued as of yet, and the investigation is ongoing.