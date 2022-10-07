Pedro Martinez has escaped from the Mitchell County Jail.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The inmate who escaped last Tuesday has been found and is back in custody.

Mitchel County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said in a Facebook post Friday evening that the inmate who escaped has been taken in custody in Oklahoma City, OK.

Tuesday morning, inmate Pedro Martinez, 44, escaped the Mitchell County Jail. He was booked in jail for drug charges and money laundering.

He was found around 6 p.m. October 7 at a hotel in Oklahoma City, OK. Martinez will remain there until he is taken back to Mitchell County.

