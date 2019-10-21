Update: Man dies after jumping or falling off I-20 bridge, hitting 18-wheeler

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police have released more details on the incident on Interstate 20 where a person died Monday afternoon.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 4:19 p.m. about a person who had possibly jumped or fell off the overpass at FM 600 onto the westbound lane of I-20.

The man, who is from Abilene, hit an 18-wheeler, and was later pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace.

Police say a death investigation is ongoing, and that westbound traffic on I-20 is currently being rerouted.