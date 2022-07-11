ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas A&M Forest and Oklahoma Forestry Services were called out to assist the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) Monday afternoon with the Maple Fire, burning in South Abilene.

According to AFD, the fire burned around 35 acres as of 8:30 Monday night. By 9:00 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 90% contained at 17 acres.

AFD said access to some parts of the fire had been difficult due to trees in the area.

The Maple fire began at the intersection of Maple Street and Industrial Boulevard, near Maxwell Golf Course, around 4:00 Monday afternoon and remains active.

A cause of this grass fire has not been determined.