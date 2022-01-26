MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Merkel man accused of firing shots at electric workers Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says Derek Holdridge was arrested Wednesday evening after being accused of firing a rifle at workers for Taylor Electric that were sent to repair an outage.

Law enforcement officers were looking for Holdridge after the Wednesday afternoon incident, which caused a “secure lockout” at nearby schools in Merkel.

Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop told KTAB and KRBC Taylor Electric Co-op employees were on site fixing an outage reported in the area when a male suspect came out of the home and opened fire, first shooting into the air then pointing at the employees and shooting.

No one was injured in the incident, which forced Merkel ISD to go on “secure lockout” while school was let out for the day.

