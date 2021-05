MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Merkel Police Department (MPD) says they have located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Merkel Police Chief Phillip Conklin says Meredith Tate was found unharmed Thursday evening.

Police initially said they believed she was possibly in imminent danger when she was reported missing Wednesday evening.

Further investigation allayed those fears, MPD said Thursday afternoon, although she had still not been located.