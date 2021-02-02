UPDATE: Military personnel work alongside Hendrick staff during pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Forty pairs of military-issued boots now walk the halls of Hendrick hospitals in Abilene, marching in elevated morale and reprieve for staff whose ranks are battle-weary after a nearly year-long fight against the novel coronavirus.

The 40 military members are all medical professionals like nurses or respiratory therapists enlisted in either the U.S. Army, Navy or Air Force. The servicemen and women spent the last few days acclimating to their temporary workplace.

Hendrick Medical Center Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Heather Ray says the weekend was spent fitting teams with PPE and familiarizing with hospital staff’s operations.

“This included health screenings, PPE fitting, computer based learning modules,” said Ray in a Zoom interview Tuesday afternoon.

Among the military guests in Abilene is first-time Texas-visitor LTJG. Leah Hammaker, a registered nurse in the Navy.

The nurse of three years says the Big Country has treated her kindly in the several days she’s been on Key City soil. She looks forward to learning more from the Abilene colleagues she’s working with.

“It’s been great sort of sharing our experiences and doing what we can to provide relief,” said LTJG. Hammaker.

Starting in March of 2020, LTJG, Hammaker began her first missions offering COVID support to areas in need. She served on a hospital ship in New York and a hospital in Virginia where she’s stationed, the Abilene area now added to that list started almost one year ago.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated the scope of this but we’re here and we’re ready to do what’s necessary for as long as needed,” said LTJG. Hammaker.

Ray says she’s thankful for the military’s presence at this time. The Big Country was rocked by several weeks of large active virus cases after the holidays leading to overly full ICU’s at Hendrick – all of which are still over capacity today.

Even so, with these visiting servicemen and women clocked in until the month’s end hospital staff might can take the break they’ve so needed since last March. They may not be able to fully step away from the destruction the pandemic is still causing but they can at least take a breath.

The military personnel is scheduled to stay in Abilene through February 27th, but their stay could extend if needed and approved by the proper military authorities.