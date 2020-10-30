Update: Motorcyclist dies after Thursday crash, Abilene PD releases ID

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Clyde man who was involved in a motorcycle crash late Thursday afternoon has died.

The Abilene Police Department says 31-year-old James Rowdy Stone, of Clyde, died after the crash.

Officials say Stone was trying to elude an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle near the intersection of Grape and Jameson Streets when he collided with a pickup he was trying to pass.

The unmarked sheriff’s vehicle had just stopped the pursuit shortly before the crash occurred, officials say.

Stone was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

