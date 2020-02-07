Update: Nolan Co. Sheriff says volunteer firefighter mistaken for police impersonator

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) says a volunteer firefighter has been mistaken for a police impersonator.
NCSO said earlier Thursday that a person reported a tan minivan with flashing red and blue lights driving near County Road 220.
They say they have since come to understand that the vehicle in question was actually a volunteer firefighter responding to a call.
