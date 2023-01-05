ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department has released a report from a structure fire in north Abilene.

Around 10:00 p.m. on January 4, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the top of a two story garage apartment in the back yard of a house. They brought the fire under control before it could spread to nearby structures.

Crews used a defensive position attack due to heavy fire involvement. There were no occupants home at time and the damages is estimated to be $30,000.

This fire remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.